A Look Back at 70s Fashion History in Trailer for 'Halston' Documentary

"He kept saying: 'I want to dress everybody in America.'" The Orchard has released an official trailer for a fascinating indie documentary titled Halston, from director Frédéric Tcheng (of Dior and I previously). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is hitting theaters in late May. The film tells the story of the "prodigiously talented" fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, known simply as just Halston, who reigned over fashion in the 1970s and became a household name. But everything changed in the Wall Street era. With his empire under threat, Halston took the biggest gamble of his life… "Reaching beyond the glitz and glamour, acclaimed filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng reveals Halston’s profound impact on fashion, culture, and business." This looks like another crazy story about the ups and downs of life, and how success isn't the best thing. I'm a big fan of these historical docs, and I'm looking forward to watching this.

Here's the first official US trailer for Frédéric Tcheng's documentary Halston, direct from YouTube:

Halston captures the epic sweep of the life and times of the legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who set women free with his unstructured designs and strove to “dress all of America." Framing the story as an investigation featuring actress and writer Tavi Gevinson as a young archivist diving into the Halston company records, Tcheng expertly weaves rare archival footage and intimate interviews with Halston’s family, friends and collaborators including Jacqueline Kennedy, Liza Minelli, Andy Warhol and Iman. What results is a behind-the-headlines look into the thrilling struggle between Halston’s artistic legacy and the pressures of big business. Halston is directed by French filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng, of the documentary films Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel and Dior and I previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX, the Sarasota and Warsaw Film Festivals, and is stopping by the Tribeca Film Festival. The Orchard will release Tcheng's Halston in select theaters starting May 24th coming up next month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Curious?