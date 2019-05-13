A Look Back at 'X-Men' History in Two 'Dark Phoenix' Legacy Trailers

"The truth is - mutants are very real, and they are among us." It's X-Men Day! 20th Century Fox has just debuted two special "legacy" trailers / promo spots for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in celebration of "X-Men Day" today (May 13th). The two videos take a look back at the history of the X-Men, going back through the original movie in 2000 (way back when before Avengers and the MCU) all the way up to today. There have been a total of 11 movies since the first X-Men (including Logan and the two Deadpool movies which do officially count). All this marketing makes it seem like Dark Phoenix is the big grand finale ala Endgame, but we'll see how it all plays out (and they already did Dark Phoenix once before in X-Men: The Last Stand). The cast of this X-Men includes Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, along with Jessica Chastain, Ato Essandoh, and Scott Shepherd. Here's to hoping this one actually turns out pretty good.

Here's the two #XMenDay promo spots (+ final poster) for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, from Fox's YouTube:

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. The next saga in Fox's X-Men franchise of movies. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is directed by industry veteran, English writer-producer Simon Kinberg, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing various superhero movies for the last 20 years, including X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past, Logan, Deadpool, and The Martian. The screenplay is also written by Simon Kinberg, based on the "The Dark Phoenix Saga" comics storyline by John Byrne, Chris Claremont, and Dave Cockrum. After being delayed from first opening this summer, 20th Century Fox will finally release Kinberg's X-Men: Dark Phoenix in theaters everywhere starting on June 7th, 2019 this summer. Looking any better? Still excited?