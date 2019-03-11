A Look Inside Steve Bannon's Mind in First Trailer for 'The Brink' Doc

"It's a global revolt." Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first trailer for the documentary The Brink, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is playing at CPH:DOX next. From filmmaker Alison Klayman, director of the docs Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, 11/8/16, and Take Your Pills previously, this film is a "fly-on-the-wall chronicle" of embattled former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and his global mission to spread extreme nationalism. Veteran doc filmmaker Errol Morris also made a doc about Steve Bannon recently, his is titled American Dharma, but that has not been released yet. This one seems somewhat different, but still just as shocking and frightening. The Brink described as an "impeccably crafted verité ramble — an engaging and enraging, disturbing and highly revealing movie." Ugh. I personally despise spending any time with this madman, but perhaps these docs are important to share with the world.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alison Klayman's doc The Brink, from Magnolia's YouTube:

When Steve Bannon left his position as White House chief strategist less than a week after Charlottesville's "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017, he was already a notorious figure in Trump’s inner circle, known for bringing a far-right ideology into the highest echelons of American politics. Unconstrained by an official post — though some say he still has a direct line to the White House — he became free to peddle influence as a perceived kingmaker, turning his controversial brand of nationalism into a global movement. The Brink follows Bannon through the 2018 mid-term elections in the United States, shedding light on his efforts to mobilize and unify far-right parties in order to win seats in the May 2019 European Parliamentary elections. To maintain his power and influence, the former Goldman Sachs banker and media investor reinvents himself — as he has many times before — this time as the self-appointed leader of a global populist movement. Keen manipulator of the press and gifted self-promoter, Bannon continues to draw headlines and protests wherever he goes, feeding the powerful myth on which his survival relies. The Brink is directed by American filmmaker Alison Klayman, director of the docs Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, 11/8/16, and Take Your Pills previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Klayman's The Brink in select theaters starting March 29th, 2019 later this month.