A Murderous Group of Students in Trailer for 'Extracurricular' Thriller

"Did you see the look on that lady's face?!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Extracurricular, the latest feature from filmmaker Ray Xue (Transcendent). This horror-thriller originally premiered at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival last year, only now getting a direct-to-VOD release in January for those still interested. Four overachieving high school students and best friends have a secret pastime: planning and executing murders (while wearing different masks). But when one of their plans goes shockingly awry, the relationship between them is put to the test. Starring Keenan Tracey, Brittany Raymond, Spencer Macpherson, Brittany Teo, Stephen Bogaert, Emmanuel Kabongo, and Luke Goss. This looks way darker than expected, not much comedy, nothing but murders.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Ray Xue's Extracurricular, direct from YouTube:

Miriam, Derek, Ian, and Jenny are overachieving high school students and friends doing everything by the book. Straight A's, sports, yearbook, band, and - when coursework allows - planning and executing elaborate murders. But when one of their plans goes shockingly awry, the relationship between the group is put to the test. Extracurricular is directed by Canadian filmmaker Ray Xue, making his second feature film following Transcendent previously, and a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Matthew Abrams and Padgett Arango. This premiered at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival last year, and it also played at FrightFest in the UK earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Ray Xue's Extracurricular direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 17th, 2020 at the beginning of next year. Who's up for this?