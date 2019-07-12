A Novelist Goes to Sweden in Horror Comedy 'Blood Paradise' Trailer

"I know you're going to write your next masterpiece here. I'm sure of it." Artsploitation Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror comedy Blood Paradise, a horror comedy that marks the feature directorial debut of German filmmaker Patrick von Barkenberg. Midsommar isn't the only film about a crazy experienced in Sweden - this one also follows a woman to Sweden who quickly discovers she feels out of place. Reeling after her latest novel flops, a best-selling crime writer named Robin Richards is sent by her publisher to the Swedish countryside to regain inspiration. Totally out of place in her new surroundings, she discovers just how dangerous farm life can be. Andréa Winter stars as Robin, and co-wrote the script, and produced the film. The cast includes Christer Cavallius, Patrick von Barkenberg, Martina Novak, Ingrid Hedström, Ellinor Berglund, and Lars Brunnström. Looks super kinky and weird - watch out.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Patrick von Barkenberg's Blood Paradise, direct from YouTube:

Reeling after her latest novel flops, best-selling crime writer Robin Richards is sent by her publisher to the Swedish countryside to regain inspiration. There alone, she indeed comes across an assortment of peculiar characters, including her driver and most obsessive fan, his explosively jealous wife, and the progressively more unhinged man who owns the farm that's hosting her. Totally out of place in her new surroundings—for one, she is always dressed for glamorous, big-city life—Robin discovers just how dangerous these oddballs may be. Blood Paradise is directed by German filmmaker Patrick von Barkenberg, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously; he also studied at AFI. The screenplay is by Andréa Winter & Patrick von Barkenberg. It premiered at the Molins Film Festival last year. Artsploitation will release Blood Paradise direct-to-DVD & VOD starting July 16th, 2019 this summer. Anyone into this?