A Scandalous Love Triangle in Official Trailer for 'How You Look at Me'

"You slept with her, right!?" North of Two has debuted an official trailer for indie drama titled How You Look at Me, from filmmaker Gabriel Henrique Gonzalez. This "scandalous love triangle" film is about an old mansion in rural France. When an Englishman arrives to take care of the estate his father left him, he meets a captivating and mysterious woman. Their affair sows discord in the relationship between the man and his fiancé until he learns of the past that the two women had once shared. Starring George Blagden, Anna Åström, and Ellie Turner. If you're into sappy romance, maybe you'll enjoy this. But it just looks so cheesy and so obvious and so boring. It's headed straight-to-VOD this month if anyone is into it anyway.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Gabriel Henrique Gonzalez's How You Look at Me, from YouTube:

Charlie (George Blagden) spends his days in an old mansion in rural France left by his late father. The mysterious Mia (Anna Åström) appears out of nowhere and seduces Charlie into a tense affair. When Charlie’s fiancée Ella (Ellie Turner) comes to visit, all three are faced with decisions about love and truth as secrets are exposed. How You Look at Me is both written and directed by English filmmaker Gabriel Henrique Gonzalez, director of the films Casting and Writer's Room previously. Produced by Pascal Le Comte and Markus Meedt. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere as far as we know. North of Two will release How You Look at Me direct-to-VOD starting May 13th this month. Anyone interested?