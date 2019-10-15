A Woman Wants Revenge in Official Trailer for 'Nation's Fire' Thriller

"It takes courage to get back on the bike." Vision Films has released the official trailer for an indie action-thriller titled Nation's Fire, the latest from producer / director Thomas J. Churchill (of Check Point, The Rack Pack). This looks like one of these "how did this even get made?!" kind of terrible films that no one will even see. The former leader of an all-female motorcycle club loses her son in a drug-fueled school shooting caused by a Russian gangster and his daughter. Now she will rally her old gang and their male counterpart's motorcycle club to seek vengeance for her son's death and to prove her son was not the shooter. Sounds… very American. Starring Krista Grotte, Gil Bellows, Bruce Dern, Paul Sloan, Chuck Liddell, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Kristen Renton, Laurene Landon, Tom Proctor, Kyle Lowder, and Wyatt Walter. I don't know whether to condemn this film, or just laugh at it. Looks so stupid, absolutely awful in every way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas J. Churchill's Nation's Fire, direct from YouTube:

The leader of an all-female motorcycle club abandons her gang to raise her son. Meanwhile, certain members of their all-male counterpart gang establish an underground drug ring led by a ruthless criminal. When her son is killed in a school shooting caused by the drugs and he is named as the shooter, the leaders of both clubs rally to seek retaliation for her son’s death and to clear his name. Nation's Fire is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill, director of the films A System Devoured, Lazarus: Apocalypse, Check Point, The Emerging Past, and The Rack Pack previously. Produced by Churchill and Carmine Famiglietti. This hasn't premiered at any film fests, as far as we know. Vision Films will release Churchill's Nation's Fire direct-to-VOD starting January 17th, 2020 coming up.