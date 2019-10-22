Aaron Eckhart is a Rogue Cop in Action Thriller 'Line Of Duty' Trailer

"You shot the only lead that we had." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Line of Duty, the latest from action director Steven C. Miller (of The Aggression Scale, Marauders, Escape Plan 2: Hades). Aaron Eckhart (who we haven't seen much recently) stars as a disgraced cop who goes rogue and finds himself in a race against time to find a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed. Also starring Courtney Eaton, Jessica Lu, Dina Meyer, with Ben McKenzie and Giancarlo Esposito. The more action movies they make, the more they start to all look the same, because they are all the same. Always about a cop or someone having to do something to rescue someone. Always. Give it a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven C. Miller's Line of Duty, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Aaron Eckhart stars as Frank Penny, a disgraced cop looking for a shot at redemption. When the police chief’s 11-year-old daughter is abducted, Frank goes rogue to try and save her. But to find the girl, Frank will need the help of Ava Brooks (Courtney Eaton), whose live-streaming news channel is broadcasting Frank’s every move. While a city watches, Frank and Ava must race against time in this explosive action-thriller. Line of Duty is directed by American action filmmaker Steven C. Miller, director of the films The Aggression Scale, Silent Night, Submerged, Extraction, Marauders, Arsenal, First Kill, and Escape Plan 2: Hades previously. The screenplay is written by Jeremy Drysdale. Saban / Lionsgate will release Miller's Line of Duty in select US theaters + on VOD starting on November 15th this fall. Anyone want to see this one?