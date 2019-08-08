Aaron Taylor-Johnson in First Trailer for 'A Million Little Pieces' Film

"You can win this thing!" "I can't." "Yeah you can!" Momentum Pictures + eOne UK have debuted the first official trailer for A Million Little Pieces, an intense addiction drama from husband-wife team: actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson. The two of them co-wrote the screenplay, based on James Frey's memoir about his own experiences with drug addiction. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays a young drug-addled writer approaching the bottom of his descent who submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center in Minnesota. The full cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Billy Bob Thornton, Juliette Lewis, Giovanni Ribisi, David Dastmalchian, Odessa Young, Dash Mihok, Eugene Byrd, Andy Buckley, and Tom Amandes. It's a solid film about how hard it is to recover from addiction and grow past it, but it's also not a very impressive film in any way. It should be a bit better than it really is.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Taylor-Johnson's A Million Little Pieces, from YouTube:

An alcoholic and a drug addict, 23 year-old James (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) has two options: treatment or death. After waking up on a plane with a smashed up face and no memory of the past few weeks, he heads to rehab where he discovers much more than detox and therapy. As James endures the white-knuckle journey of mending his broken body, he heals his broken soul by connecting with other kindred spirits who also yearn and fight for a better life. A Million Little Pieces is directed by English filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, director of the films Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey previously. The screenplay is written by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, adapted from James Frey's memoir of the same name. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Entertainment One will release A Million Little Pieces in UK cinemas starting August 30th; Momentum will release in US theaters sometime this fall. Interested?