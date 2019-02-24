AWARDS
2019 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night
by Alex Billington
February 24, 2019
The 91st Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with no host this year, as they couldn't work it out. There are eight Best Picture nominees, and I'm anxious to finally find out who wins - we expect some surprises and upsets, and hopefully some sweet victories. It has been a very tumultuous awards season, with all kinds problems and controversies. But now it's time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for updates.
Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2019 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of editorial commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
PICTURE:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
DIRECTOR:
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
ACTOR:
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
ACTRESS:
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Oliva Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Cold War - Lukasz Zal
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
A Star is Born - Matthew Libatique
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
ANIMATED SHORT:
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
COSTUME DESIGN:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Black Panther - Ruth Carter
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
FILM EDITING:
BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice - Hank Corwin
SOUND MIXING:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
SOUND EDITING:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppin Returns - Marc Shaiman
ORIGINAL SONG:
"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"I'll Fight" from RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2019 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, and what your thoughts are on the actual Oscar ceremony going host-less this year after some major fiascos while planning. Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all of the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 91st Academy Awards so far?
