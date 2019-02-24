2019 Academy Awards Winners - Live Updates Throughout the Night

The 91st Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with no host this year, as they couldn't work it out. There are eight Best Picture nominees, and I'm anxious to finally find out who wins - we expect some surprises and upsets, and hopefully some sweet victories. It has been a very tumultuous awards season, with all kinds problems and controversies. But now it's time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for updates.

Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2019 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!

This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of editorial commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.

PICTURE:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

DIRECTOR:

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

ACTOR:

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

ACTRESS:

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Oliva Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel & Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Cold War - Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

A Star is Born - Matthew Libatique

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

ANIMATED SHORT:

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

COSTUME DESIGN:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Black Panther - Ruth Carter

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

FILM EDITING:

BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman

The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice - Hank Corwin

SOUND MIXING:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

SOUND EDITING:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppin Returns - Marc Shaiman

ORIGINAL SONG:

"All the Stars" from Black Panther

"I'll Fight" from RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" from A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2019 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, and what your thoughts are on the actual Oscar ceremony going host-less this year after some major fiascos while planning. Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all of the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 91st Academy Awards so far?