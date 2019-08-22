Adam Devine Loves His Phone Too Much in Fun First Trailer for 'Jexi'

"You can buy a thousand new phones and I follow you onto every single one of them." That's not creepy at all. Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Jexi, a new modern tech comedy from the directors of 21 & Over and Bad Moms. Jexi is a riff on Her, the title being a portmanteau mix of Alexa and Siri, about a guy who is addicted to his cell phone. His new phone includes a service called Jexi, voiced by Rose Byrne, which becomes his life coach and personal assistant. But when he finally learns to move on to a life without his phone, Jexi freaks out and tries to keep him all to herself. Adam Devine stars, with Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, and Michael Peña. This starts out pretty fun, but it gets really dumb by the end with bad jokes. Some of it is amusing, but some of it is not.

Here's the first official trailer for Jon Lucas & Scott Moore's Jexi, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue - he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature… Jexi (Rose Byrne) – an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence soon morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success. Jexi is both co-written and co-directed by writers / filmmakers Jon Lucas & Scott Moore, both directors of the films 21 & Over, Bad Moms, and A Bad Moms Christmas previously. It's produced by Suzanne Todd. Lionsgate will debut Lucas & Moore's Jexi in theaters everywhere starting October 11th this fall. Anyone?