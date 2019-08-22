Adam Driver in First Teaser Trailer for Investigative Film 'The Report'

"I vehemently disagree with the narrative here." Amazon Studios has debuted the first teaser trailer for The Report, the new film directed by veteran screenwriter Scott Z. Burns (The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to numerous positive reviews. The timely, fascinating film is in the same vein as Spotlight, telling the story of an investigation and "the report" put together by staffer Daniel J. Jones. In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, CIA agents begin using extreme interrogation tactics on those they think were behind it. Years later, the government finally looks into the truth of what happened and if there was any benefit. The ensemble cast is lead by Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney, the powerful group "that brings this essential story to life." Don't skip this one.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Scott Z. Burns' The Report, from Amazon's YouTube:

The Report is a riveting thriller based on actual events. Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an intensive investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the extreme lengths to which the nation's top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public. The Report is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Scott Z. Burns, his second feature film after directing Pu-239 previously. He also wrote screenplays for The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, and The Laundromat. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will debut Burns' The Report in select theaters starting November 15th this fall.