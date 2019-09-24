Adam Sandler in First Trailer for Safdie Brothers' 'Uncut Gems' Film

"Please - give me another shot." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for the film Uncut Gems, the latest from filmmaking brothers Benny & Josh Safdie (aka the Safdie Brothers of Heaven Knows What, Good Time previously). Set in the diamond district of New York, Adam Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous, who must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from one of his top sellers and girlfriend. He "must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win." Also with Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, & Judd Hirsch. This just premiered to excellent reviews from the Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals earlier this month. Looks incredibly intense and and a wild as hell trip around New York - really looking forward to seeing this.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for Benny & Josh Safdie's Uncut Gems, direct from A24's YouTube:

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh & Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. Uncut Gems is directed by American filmmaking brothers Josh & Benny Safdie, directors of the films Daddy Longlegs, Heaven Knows What, and Good Time previously. The screenplay is written by Josh & Benny Safdie, with Ronald Bronstein. This originally premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. A24 will release the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems in select US theaters starting December 13th coming up soon.