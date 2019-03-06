Addison Timlin in Trailer for Life-Like Robot Sci-Fi Thriller 'Life Like'

"Henry, were you dreaming?" "Dreamt I was human…" Lionsgate has debuted a trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Life Like, which heading straight-to-VOD this May. No surprise once you see the trailer, this looks pretty awful. It's one of those sci-fi films that tries to play with a cool concept, but really turns out to be some mushy, cheesy waste of time. Addison Timlin and Drew Van Acker star as a couple who get a lifelike robot to help them with work. At first, android Henry is quiet and hard-working. But as his AI kicks in, he "starts to anticipate the couple's needs and desires, ones they themselves cannot fully understand." What will happen next? Of course, he's going to ruin everything and kill one of them. How else would this progress. Also starring Steven Strait, James D'Arcy, and Mark Famiglietti. This is one worth skipping.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Janowicz's Life Like, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

An idealistic attractive young couple (Addison Timlin & Drew Van Acker) acquires a stunning, life-like robot for guilt free help, but as the three grow closer, their perception of humanity will be altered forever. Life Like, originally titled Love Thy Keepers, is written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Josh Janowicz, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Produced by Ryan R. Johnson, Sunil Perkash, Martin Sprock, and co-produced by Matthew T. Weiner. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise, but it was originally sold at the European Film Market last year. Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release Janowicz's Life Like direct-to-VOD starting May 14th this year. Anyone?