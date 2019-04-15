Agnès Varda Stands Atop Official Poster for 72nd Cannes Film Festival

"All the way up. As high as she could go. Perched on the shoulders of an impassive technician. Clinging to a camera, which seems to absorb her entirely. A young woman, aged 26, making her first film." The official poster for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival has been revealed, just a few days before the official line-up is revealed as well. The artwork features a young Agnès Varda, only aged 26, making her first feature film. The iconic photo was taken in 1955 while she was filming her film La Pointe Courte, and it has been edited and colorized to make it look gorgeous as the official artwork for the 2019 festival. Cannes kicks off on May 14th next month, running until May 25th. The opening film will be Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, and Tarantino's latest is expected to premiere there as well. Take a closer look at the 72nd poster art below.

After Agnès Varda passed away a few weeks ago, we expected Cannes to honor her legendary filmmaking career by putting her on the official artwork. From the festival: "Like a manifesto, this photo from the set sums up everything about Agnès Varda: her passion, aplomb, and mischievousness. Ingredients of a free artist, forming a recipe she never stopped improving. Her 65 years of creativity and experimentation almost match the age of the Festival de Cannes, who celebrates each year visions which reveal, dare and rise higher. And who remains keen to remember." Varda went on to premiere 13 of her films in the official selection at Cannes. She was also a Jury member in 2005, as well as President of the Caméra d'or Jury in 2013. This art is made by French designer Flore Maquin - see more of her work on her Instagram. Can't wait for Cannes.