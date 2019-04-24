Aldis Hodge & Greg Kinnear in First Full Trailer for 'Brian Banks' Film

"How did you survive it?" "Almost didn't…" Bleecker Street has debuted the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Brian Banks, the latest from director Tom Shadyac (Ace Ventura, Liar Liar, Patch Adams), his first feature since making Evan Almighty in 2007. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year, and just played at the Cleveland Film Festival earlier this month. The controversial film, based on a true story, is about a 16 year old football player who All-American high school football star who finds his life upended when he is wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, sent to prison after going through the broken legal system. Aldis Hodge stars as the titular Brian Banks, with a cast including Greg Kinnear, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Dupont, Sherri Shepherd, Matt Battaglia, Xosha Roquemore, Dorian Missick, and Dean Denton. This looks an upsetting, poignant film lead by the very talented Aldis Hodge.

Here's the first official trailer for Tom Shadyac's Brian Banks, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

Tells the inspirational true story of Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge), an All-American high school football star committed to USC who finds his life upended when he is wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Despite lack of evidence, Banks is railroaded through a broken justice system and sentenced to a decade of prison and probation. Years later, with the support of Justin Brooks (Greg Kinnear) and the California Innocence Project, Banks fights to reclaim his life and fulfill his dreams of playing in the NFL. Brian Banks is directed by American filmmaker / producer Tom Shadyac, director of the films Ace Ventura, The Nutty Professor, Liar Liar, Patch Adams, Dragonfly, Bruce Almighty, and Evan Almighty previously, as well as the doc I Am in 2010. The screenplay is written by Doug Atchison. Bleecker Street Media will release Tom Shadyac's Brian Banks in theaters starting on August 9th later this summer. First impression? Interested?