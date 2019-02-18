Alex Gibney's Doc 'The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley' Trailer

"There is definitely something going on behind-the-scenes…" HBO has debuted their official trailer for the documentary titled The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, the latest film made by prolific doc filmmaker Alex Gibney. This just premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last month as one of the opening night films, and is getting released by HBO starting in March. Not too long of a wait for it. Another hard-to-believe, but it-all-really-did-happen story - The Inventor profiles a Silicon Valley "inventor" named Elizabeth Holmes. The film exposes her as a modern snake oil sales(wo)man, who swindled investors out of millions to create a magical black box medical device for doing multiple blood tests. Gibney interviews many former employees and various people involved in her company, known as "Theranos", and examines how she apparently achieved some kind of success before the truth got out. As it always does… This doc is a bit of a straightforward presentation of the real story of Holmes, but it's incredibly fascinating nonetheless.

Here's the trailer for Alex Gibney's doc The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, on YouTube:

Original description from Sundance.org: "Elizabeth Holmes arrived in Silicon Valley with a revolutionary medical invention. She called it 'the Edison': a small, hyper-sophisticated black box that performed 200 tests in minutes, all from a single drop of blood. Needles, laboratories, and the select few companies that controlled them would become instantly obsolete. Like Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, and Thomas Edison himself, Holmes intended to tear down and revolutionize an entire industry. The hitch? All of it was a lie. The system was a hoax. And what began as one of 2014's hottest tech companies—valued at nine billion dollars—dissolved into a fraudulent, bankrupt scheme that exposed Silicon Valley's [seedy] underbelly." The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley is directed by prolific American documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney, of the films Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God, We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, and Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge most recently. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Gibney's The Inventor starting on March 18th next month. How crazy does all that look?