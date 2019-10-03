Alex Wolff Moves to New York City in Trailer for 'The Cat and the Moon'

"We have so much time for all the other serious stuff…" FilmRise has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Cat and the Moon, marking the feature directorial debut of young actor Alex Wolff (seen in Thoroughbreds, My Friend Dahmer, Jumanji, Hereditary, and Stella's Last Weekend). Whilst his mother seeks treatment in rehab, teenager Nick comes to New York to stay with Cal, a Jazz musician friend of his late father's. During his stay he makes friends who show him what the city has to offer. In addition to writing & directing, Alex Wolff also stars as Nick; he's joined by Mike Epps, Skyler Gisondo, Stefania LaVie Owen, Quincy Chad, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Eric Tabach, Olivia Boreham-Wing, & Tommy Nelson. This looks like it starts slow but gets wild pretty quick, just some kids living it up in the Big Apple.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Wolff's The Cat and the Moon, from FilmRise's YouTube:

The Cat and the Moon centers on teenager Nick (Wolff), who comes to New York City to live temporarily with Cal (Epps), a jazz musician friend of his late father's, while Nick's mother is in rehab. During his time in the city, he befriends a group of kids who show him what the city has to offer. The Cat and the Moon is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Alex Wolff, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Ken H. Keller, Caron Rudner, and Alex Wolff. This first premiered at the San Antonio Film Festival earlier this year. FilmRise will release Wolff's The Cat and the Moon in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 25th this month. Visit FilmRise's website.