Alexandra Daddario in Trailer for RomCom 'Can You Keep a Secret?'

"Has he told you anything about himself?" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the first official trailer for another same-old-story romantic comedy titled Can You Keep a Secret?, the feature directorial debut of TV producer / director Elise Duran. The film is adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella. Thinking they're about to crash, Emma spills her secrets to a stranger sitting next to her on a plane. At least, she thought he was a stranger… Until she later meets Jack, her company's young CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her. Now she must suddenly figure out whether "telling the truth is the answer to finding love." Really? That's what this is about? Alexandra Daddario stars with Tyler Hoechlin, Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn, Laverne Cox, and Kate Easton. We've seen this story before.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elise Duran's Can You Keep a Secret?, from Vertical's YouTube:

Can You Keep a Secret? tells the story of New York City marketing manager Emma (Alexandra Daddario), who is stuck in a rut in both her professional and romantic life. On her flight home from a botched client meeting, the plane hits turbulence and Emma confesses all of her secrets to the stranger sitting next to her… at least she thought he was a stranger, until she later meets Jack (Tyler Hoechlin), her company's handsome CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her. Suddenly, Emma's life is hilariously and embarrassingly turned upside down as she navigates whether telling the truth might be the answer to finding love. Can You Keep a Secret? is directed by producer / filmmaker Elise Duran, making her feature directorial debut after one other doc Being Chaz previously, and lots of TV work producing & directing. The screenplay is written by Peter Hutchings, based on the best-selling novel by Sophie Kinsella. Vertical Ent. debuts Duran's Can You Keep a Secret? in select theaters + on VOD starting September 13th next month.