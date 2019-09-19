Alfre Woodard is a Stern Prison Warden in First Trailer for 'Clemency'

"Can't understand, can't know what it's like." Neon has debuted an official trailer for Clemency, a new film written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to quite a bit of acclaim, winning the Grand Jury Prize in the Competition. The film has been stopping by other festivals including Seattle, Toronto, and London next. Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another unfairly accused inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons that her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. Alfre Woodard stars, joined by Aldis Hodge, Danielle Brooks, Wendell Pierce, Richard Schiff, LaMonica Garrett, Vernee Watson, Michael O'Neill, Dennis Haskins. It's described as a film that attempts to "redefine the definition of justice in the American judicial system."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chinonye Chukwu's Clemency, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. Clemency is both written and directed by Nigerian producer / filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu, her second feature film following alaskaLand previously, as well as numerous other short films. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Seattle, Toronto, and London Film Festivals. Neon will release Chukwu's Clemency in select US theaters starting December 27th at the end of this year. Curious?