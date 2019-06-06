Alice Englert & Walton Goggins in First Trailer for 'Them That Follow'

"When the devil creeps in, you need someone to see the truth even when you don't." The Orchard has just debuted an official trailer for the indie drama Them That Follow, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, then won "Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking" at the Newport Beach Film Festival in the spring. From writers/directors Britt Poulton & Dan Madison Savage, this religious thriller is set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God. The film tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart. Burn it all down! Them That Follow stars Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, with Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann, and Lewis Pullman. It received a few great reviews at Sundance, but still doesn't seem like it's going to be everyone's cup of (snake) tea. Tread carefully.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Britt Poulton & Dan Madison Savage's Them That Follow, from YouTube:

Deep in the wilds of Appalachia, Pastor Lemuel Childs (Walton Goggins) presides over a small, isolated community of serpent handlers, an obscure sect of Pentecostals who willingly take up venomous snakes to prove themselves before God. As his devoted daughter, Mara (Alice Englert) prepares for her wedding day, under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter (Olivia Colman), a dangerous secret is unearthed and she is forced to confront the deadly tradition of her father's church. Them That Follow is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Britt Poulton & Dan Madison Savage, making their feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and it also played at the SXSW Film Festival and a number of other fests. The Orchard will release Poulton & Savage's Them That Follow in select theaters starting on August 2nd later in the summer. Who wants to see more?