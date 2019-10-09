Alicia Vikander in First Full Trailer for Tokyo Thriller 'Earthquake Bird'

"We have something no one else could share… Don't you know that?" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie thriller titled Earthquake Bird, which is premiering at the London Film Festival this month. The latest from English filmmaker Wash West (Quinceañera, Still Alice, Colette), the film is about a young woman living in Tokyo who becomes the prime suspect in a horrific murder when her friend goes missing in the wake of a tumultuous love triangle. Alicia Vikander stars as Lucy Fly, with a cast including Riley Keough, Naoki Kobayashi, Kiki Sukezane, Yoshiko Sakuma, Kazuhiro Muroyama, Ken Yamamura, Crystal Kay, Akiko Iwase, and Jack Huston. This looks like yet another standard peculiar love-triangle murder-mystery psychological thriller, but it doesn't seem the Japanese locale makes much of a difference. I wish this looked better than it does so far, because the idea for it does sound quite appealing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Wash Westmoreland's Earthquake Bird, from Netflix's YouTube:

A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland (Colette, Still Alice), Earthquake Bird follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome local photographer. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing — suspected dead. Earthquake Bird is directed by English filmmaker Wash Westmoreland (aka Wash West), director of the films The Fluffer, Quinceañera, The Last of Robin Hood, Still Alice, and Colette previously. The screenplay is also by Wash Westmoreland, adapted from Susanna Jones' novel of the same name. The film originally premiered at the London Film Festival this month. Netflix debuts Westmoreland's Earthquake Bird in a few select theaters on November 1st, then it will be available streaming worldwide on November 15th coming up. Who's in?