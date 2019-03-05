Alternate International Version of Latest 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Trailer

"Whatever happened up there made her stronger." Fox has released an alternate "international" version of the latest, second official trailer for the X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie, titled simply Dark Phoenix now. Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey, telling her story as she becomes the ultimate evil "Dark Phoenix" character. This international trailer is much better than the official second trailer, thanks to better editing and a bit more polish overall. It's still connected to the previous X-Men series, and brings back a few of the characters from the most recent set of movies. The full ensemble cast includes: James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, plus Jessica Chastain, Ato Essandoh, and Scott Shepherd. I'm still not sure what to make of this - the Dark Phoenix saga is a good one, but it's hard to be excited about another X-Men movie anymore.

Here's the alternate international second trailer for Simon Kinberg's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Kinberg's Dark Phoenix from last year here, for more footage.

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. The next saga in Fox's X-Men franchise of movies. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is directed by industry veteran, English writer-producer Simon Kinberg, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing various superhero movies for the last 20 years, including X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past, Logan, Deadpool, and The Martian. The screenplay is also written by Simon Kinberg, based on the "The Dark Phoenix Saga" comics storyline by John Byrne, Chris Claremont, and Dave Cockrum. After being delayed from first opening this summer, 20th Century Fox will finally release Kinberg's X-Men: Dark Phoenix in theaters everywhere starting on June 7th, 2019 this summer. Looking any better? Still excited?