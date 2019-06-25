Amanda Crew & Robert Patrick in Trailer for 'Tone-Deaf' Wacky Horror

"This just gets easier and easier." Saban Films has debuted the trailer for an indie horror comedy called Tone-Deaf, the latest from eccentric indie filmmaker Richard Bates Jr. (Excision, Suburban Gothic, Trash Fire). This trippy, twisted, bloody, insanely weird "home invasion thriller" is about a woman who decides to visit the countryside to spend a quiet weekend after losing her job and having her last relationship implode. She rents a country house from an old-fashioned widower, who struggles to hide his pyschopatic tendencies. This stars Amanda Crew and Robert Patrick, plus Hayley Marie Norman, Johnny Pemberton, Nancy Linehan Charles, AnnaLynne McCord, Tate Ellington, and Ray Wise. This seems to be one of those super messed up, funky horror flicks only a few die-hard fans might enjoy - but check it out anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Bates Jr.'s Tone-Deaf, direct from Saban's YouTube:

After losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, Olive (Crew) leaves the city for a weekend of peace in the country, only to discover the shockingly dark underbelly of rural America. She rents an eccentric, ornate country house from Harvey, (Patrick) an old-fashioned widower struggling to hide his psychopathic tendencies. Soon two generations collide with terrifying results in this home invasion horror film that is also a darkly comedic critique of the bizarre cultural and political climate that currently exists. Tone-Deaf is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Richard Bates Jr., director of the films Excision, Suburban Gothic, and Trash Fire previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Saban will open Bates Jr.'s Tone-Deaf in select theaters + on VOD starting August 23rd.