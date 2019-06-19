Amber Benson in Paranormal Thriller 'The Nightmare Gallery' Trailer

"Not everyone can walk in the light of truth, Sam, some will merely burn." Gravitas Ventures released this horror film on VOD this week and there's a trailer to go along with it, in case anyone might be interested in seeing this. The Nightmare Gallery is an indie horror film made by filmmaker Gene Blalock, and it's a paranormal thriller that goes down some dark paths. Amber Benson (seen in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", "Morganville: The Series", The Killing Jar, Apartment 407) plays a renowned anthropology professor whose life is turned upside-down by the sudden, suspicious disappearance of her star pupil. When a package of paranormal artifacts arrives on her doorstep three years later, she becomes obsessed with this paranormal mystery that threatens her job, marriage, and sanity as she fights to find where this student went. Also with Kevin Chamberlin, Mat Devine, Mieko Hillman, and Rahul Parikh. Looks a bit odd yet still freaky.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gene Blalock's The Nightmare Gallery, direct from YouTube:

The Nightmare Gallery follows Dr. Samantha Rand (Amber Benson), a renowned anthropology professor whose life is turned upside-down by the sudden, suspicious disappearance of her star pupil. But when a package of paranormal artifacts arrives on her doorstep three years later, she embarks on a nightmarish journey into mystery that will shake her and her wife to their cores. Through a terrifying, Lynchian lens, the film follows Professor Rand's horrifying loss of self in pursuit of an unspeakable truth that threatens her career, her wife, and her sanity. The Nightmare Gallery is directed by American producer / filmmaker Gene Blalock, his first feature film after making numerous shorts previously. The screenplay is by Jhan Harp and Rob Stith. Gravitas debuted the horror direct-to-VOD on June 18th this week - it's available now.