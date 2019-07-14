Amusing Official UK Trailer for Supernatural Comedy 'Extra Ordinary'

"This bloody moon better make me bloody rich." Wild Card Distribution has debuted a full-length, official UK trailer for the indie comedy Extra Ordinary, from directors Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year, but most importantly just won Best Film at the Galway Film Festival in Ireland this weekend. The film is about a sweet, lonely woman in rural Ireland with supernatural abilities, but hates using her "talents" and mostly just stays home. But when a washed up one-hit-wonder rock star makes a pact with the devil, and puts a spell on a local teenager, Rose must overcome her fears and save the day with her own supernatural talents. Maeve Higgins (seen on "Inside Amy Schumer" & "Moone Boy") stars as Rose, joined by Barry Ward, Will Forte, Claudia O'Doherty, Terri Chandler, Jamie Beamish, Emma Coleman, and Risteard Cooper. The reviews are great, it's winning awards, and this footage looks hilarious. Looking forward to seeing this film whenever it shows up in the US - hopefully soon.

Here's the full UK trailer (+ poster) for Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman's Extra Ordinary, on YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for Ahern & Loughman's Extra Ordinary here, to see more.

Rose (Higgins), a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her 'talents' and tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals -- to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness! He puts a spell on a local teenager -- making her levitate. Her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift and work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy and be home in time for a light snack… maybe a yogurt or something… Extra Ordinary is both written and directed by filmmakers Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, making their feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year. Wild Card will release the film in UK cinemas starting this September. No other international release dates are set yet.