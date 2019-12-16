MOVIE TRAILERS

Amusing Trailer for Road Trip Sex Comedy Remake 'Come As You Are'

December 16, 2019
"To our boners!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sex comedy titled Come As You Are, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. It also went on to play at the Traverse City, Calgary, Tallgrass, Philadelphia, and Napa Valley Film Festivals throughout the past year. This film is yet another of the English-language remakes of European films (this one is based on Hasta La Vista). Three young men with disabilities hit the road with a jaded nurse as a driver to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Starring Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, & Ravi Patel, plus Gabourey Sidibe, Delaney Feener, Asta Philpot, Janeane Garofalo, and C.S. Lee. This looks like an amusing, uplifting "buddy pic" about some folks who don't normally get the spotlight in indie comedies.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Wong's Come As You Are, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Three young men with disabilities (played by Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. A remake of the award winning, critically acclaimed 2011 Belgian film Hasta La Vista. Come As You Are is directed by cinematographer turned filmmaker Richard Wong, director of the films Colma: The Musical, Option 3, Chinatown Film Project, and Yes We're Open. The screenplay is by Erik Linthorst, based on the original Belgian film. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn will release Wong's Come As You Are in select theaters + on VOD starting February 14th, 2020 coming up in a few months. Who's interested in watching? Thoughts?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

