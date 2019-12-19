Amy Adams in Full Trailer for Joe Wright's 'The Woman in the Window'

"Don't go looking into other people's houses - you won't like what you see…" 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first official trailer for Joe Wright's latest film, a crime mystery titled The Woman in the Window. Not to be confused with The Girl on the Train or the horror film The Witch in the Window. This thriller is about an agoraphobic woman living alone in New York City who begins spying on her new neighbors only to witness a disturbing act of violence. Based on the novel of the same name. Amy Adams stars, along with Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry, Jeanine Serralles, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Fred Hechinger. This was originally supposed to open in October of this year, but was pushed back all the way until May 2020 in another five months. Might be worth the wait?

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window, from Fox's YouTube:

An agoraphobic child psychologist (Amy Adams) befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts' screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems. The Woman in the Window is directed by British filmmaker Joe Wright, director of the films Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Soloist, Hanna, Anna Karenina, Pan, and Darkest Hour previously. The screenplay is written by actor Tracy Letts (he also wrote Bug, Killer Joe, August: Osage County); adapted from the novel of the same name written by A.J. Finn. 20th Century Fox will finally release Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window movie in theaters everywhere starting May 15th, 2020 next summer. First impression? How does it look?