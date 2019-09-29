Ana Girardot in Official US Trailer for Self-Discovery Film 'Entangled'

"I'm tired of being in my head… I just want to feel desirable again." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official US trailer for Entangled, a new drama marking the feature directorial debut of Milena Lurie. This also went under the working title of Little Faith while in production. The film stars French actress Ana Girardot as Marin, a young French woman living in New York City after a tragedy. She soon finds herself disconnected from her body, boyfriend, and her family. During a tumultuous weekend, highlighted by many chance encounters with a stranger and an ex-boyfriend, she starts to find her voice. Also starring Grégory Fitoussi, Jonathan Cake, Jay Wilkison, Lucy Walters, and Katerina Tannenbaum. This looks like a very sensual, intimate self-realization drama with a strong lead performance. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ official poster) for Milena Lurie's Entangled, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Marin (Ana Girardot) is a young French woman living in New York City who has suffered a miscarriage. Growing increasingly numb, she finds herself disconnected from her body, boyfriend, and her family. A tumultuous weekend, highlighted by chance encounters with a stranger and an ex-boyfriend, helps her start to find her voice and sense of self. Entangled is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Milena Lurie, making her feature directorial debut. Produced by Jonathan Burkhart, Devin Landin, and Milena Lurie. This first premiered at a small film festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Lurie's Entangled direct-to-VOD (find it on iTunes) starting on October 11th coming up soon. Anyone interested?