Andrew Scott in First Trailer for Backwoods Mystery Film 'A Dark Place'

"You know what?! You don't know everything you think you know…" Shout Factory has released the first trailer for an indie backwoods mystery thriller titled A Dark Place, formerly titled Steel Country when it initially premiered at festivals last year. This disappearance mystery film played at the Edinburgh, Galway, and Busan Film Festivals last year, and is getting a small theatrical release this spring. When a young boy goes missing in a sleepy backwoods town, a local sanitation truck driver, Donald, plays detective, embarking on a precarious and obsessive investigation. Andrew Scott (seen in "Sherlock", Victor Frankenstein, Alice Through the Looking Glass) stars, with an indie cast including Bronagh Waugh, Denise Gough, J.D. Evermore, Griff Furst, and Sandra Ellis Lafferty. This actually looks solid, even if it is all a bit cliche.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Simon Fellows' A Dark Place, direct from YouTube:

When a young boy turns up dead in a sleepy Western Pennsylvania town, Donald, a local garbage truck driver, takes it upon himself to play detective. He embarks on an obsessive investigation to prove that the boy had been murdered, leading to unthinkable and harrowing consequences. A Dark Place, also titled Steel Country originally, is directed by British filmmaker Simon Fellows, director of the films Blessed, 7 Seconds, Second in Command, Until Death, and Malice in Wonderland previously. The screenplay is by Brendan Higgins. This first premiered at the Edinburgh, Galway, and Busan Film Festivals last year. Shout Factory will release Fellows' A Dark Place in select US theaters starting April 12th this spring. Interested?