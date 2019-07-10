Angela Bassett & Patricia Arquette in Trailer for Netflix's 'Otherhood'

"We're not on vacation, we are on a mission! We are going to reconnect with our sons." There's life beyond motherhood! Netflix has debuted the official trailer for a comedy titled Otherhood, based on the novel of the same name written by William Sutcliffe. The effervescent film tells the story of three mothers who are long-time friends and empty nesters. They decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons. In the process, they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. "A journey of rediscovery that forces these women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and most importantly, themselves." The excellent ensemble cast features Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman, Jake Hoffman, Jake Lacy, Sinqua Walls, and Heidi Gardner. This looks fun, but we've seen this kind of story plenty of times (although usually with men). Ladies love to live free! Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cindy Chupack's Otherhood, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

For empty nesters, what's the difference between letting your children grow up and letting them grow distant? This year, on Mother’s Day, feeling marginalized and forgotten, longtime friends Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) decide to drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process, they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change. A journey to relate becomes a journey of rediscovery that forces these women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and most importantly, themselves. Otherhood is directed by American producer-turned-filmmaker Cindy Chupack, making her feature directorial debut after producing TV series for years, including "Modern Family" and "I'm Dying Up Here". The screenplay is co-written by Mark Andrus and Cindy Chupack; adapted from William Sutcliffe's novel of the same name. Netflix will release Chupack's Otherhood in select theaters + streaming starting August 2nd this summer.