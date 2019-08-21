Anna Margaret Hollyman is Sister Aimee in First 'Sister Aimee' Trailer

"I'm just an entertainer, that's all." 1091 has unveiled an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Sister Aimee, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. From directors Samantha Buck & Marie Schlingmann making their feature debut, the film stars newcomer Anna Margaret Hollyman as Sister Aimee. America's most famous evangelist in 1926 is a woman looking for a way out. Fed up with her own success, and swept up in her lover’s daydreams about Mexico, she finds herself on a wild road trip to the border. "Based on true events. Mostly made up." The cast includes Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Julie White, Amy Hargreaves, Macon Blair, Luis Bordonada, Nathan Zellner, Lee Eddy, John Merriman, and Bill Wise. This looks like it gets extra wild by the end, with all sorts of happenings.

Here's the first trailer for Samantha Buck & Marie Schlingmann's Sister Aimee, from 1091's YouTube:

In 1926, America's most famous evangelist is a woman - Sister Aimee (Anna Margaret Hollyman). And she's looking for a way out. Fed up with her own success, she gets swept up in her lover's daydreams about Mexico and finds herself on a wild road trip towards the border. Based on true events. Mostly made up. Sister Aimee is co-directed and co-written by filmmakers Samantha Buck & Marie Schlingmann, both making their feature directorial debut after other production work and a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the SXSW, Dallas, and Montclair Film Festivals. 1091 Media will release Buck & Schlingmann's Sister Aimee in select US theaters starting on September 27th next month, then available on VOD starting October 1st. Who's interested?