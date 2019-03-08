Anna Paquin & Holliday Grainger in First Trailer for 'Tell It to the Bees'

"It's a small town, Jean." Good Deed Entertainment has released the official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Tell It to the Bees, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Based on Fiona Shaw's novel of the same name, the lesbian love story is set in England in the 1950s. A doctor returns to her small town to take over her father's medical practice, and falls for a mother of a lonely young boy whom she befriends. Of course, the local townspeople don't accept them being together, and their romance causes an upheaval in the town. The title refers to the bees that the doctor keeps, and the young boy she befriends who she instructs to tell his secrets to the bees, as she once did. Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger star, with Emun Elliott, Steven Robertson, Lauren Lyle, Gregor Selkirk, and Katie Dickie. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Annabel Jankel's Tell It to the Bees, direct from YouTube:

Dr. Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) returns to the town she left as a teenager to take over her late father's medical practice. When a school-yard scuffle lands Charlie (Gregor Selkirk) in her surgery, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and tell his secrets to the bees, as she once did. The new friendship between him and the bee keeper brings his mother Lydia (Holliday Grainger) into Jean's world. In the sanctuary of the doctor's house the two women find themselves dram to one another in a way that Jean recognizes and fears, and Lydia could never have expected. But, in 1950's small-town Britain, their new secret can't say hidden forever. Tell It to the Bees is directed by English filmmaker Annabel Jankel, co-director of the films D.O.A. and Super Mario Bros years ago. The screenplay is written by Henrietta Ashworth & Jessica Ashworth, adapted from Fiona Shaw's novel of the same name. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Good Deed will release Jankel's Tell It to the Bees in select theaters + on VOD starting May 3rd.