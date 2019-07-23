Anna Pniowsky & Casey Affleck in Official Trailer for 'Light of My Life'

"Just because people aren't getting sick anymore, doesn't mean the world is right again." Saban Films has debuted the official trailer for Light of My Life, a new film written and directed by actor Casey Affleck. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in which a disease has killed all women, the film is about a father who must hide his daughter to keep her safe from the remaining few scavengers left alive. It's mostly a slow burn, dialogue-based, quiet drama with just a few thrilling, action-y moments. Affleck stars with newcomer Anna Pniowsky, and the small indie cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Tom Bower, Timothy Webber, and Hrothgar Mathews. If you like the look of this low key father-daughter drama, it's worth seeking out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Casey Affleck's Light of My Life, direct from YouTube:

Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested. Light of My Life is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Casey Affleck, director of the films The Book of Charles and Joaquin Phoenix's faux-doc I'm Still Here previously. Produced by Teddy Schwartzman, Casey Affleck, and John Powers Middleton. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. Saban Films will release Affleck's Light of My Life in theaters + on VOD starting August 9th this summer. Who's interested in this?