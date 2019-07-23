MOVIE TRAILERS

Anna Pniowsky & Casey Affleck in Official Trailer for 'Light of My Life'

by
July 23, 2019
Source: YouTube

Light of My Life Trailer

"Just because people aren't getting sick anymore, doesn't mean the world is right again." Saban Films has debuted the official trailer for Light of My Life, a new film written and directed by actor Casey Affleck. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in which a disease has killed all women, the film is about a father who must hide his daughter to keep her safe from the remaining few scavengers left alive. It's mostly a slow burn, dialogue-based, quiet drama with just a few thrilling, action-y moments. Affleck stars with newcomer Anna Pniowsky, and the small indie cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Tom Bower, Timothy Webber, and Hrothgar Mathews. If you like the look of this low key father-daughter drama, it's worth seeking out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Casey Affleck's Light of My Life, direct from YouTube:

Light of My Life Poster

Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested. Light of My Life is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Casey Affleck, director of the films The Book of Charles and Joaquin Phoenix's faux-doc I'm Still Here previously. Produced by Teddy Schwartzman, Casey Affleck, and John Powers Middleton. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. Saban Films will release Affleck's Light of My Life in theaters + on VOD starting August 9th this summer. Who's interested in this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net