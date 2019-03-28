Another Beautiful Extended TV Spot for 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

"This is Godzilla's world - we just live in it." One of our most anticipated movies of the summer! Warner Bros has debuted a new extended (60 sec) TV spot for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, to compliment the first two trailers released so far. This sequel to Gareth Edwards's Godzilla reboot from 2014 is directed by Mike Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat, Krampus), and it's looking even more epic as Godzilla will battle other recently unearthed massive monsters, including Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown (from "Stranger Things") plus Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kyle Chandler, Thomas Middleditch, Zhang Ziyi, Charles Dance, with Ken Watanabe. This is going to be such an AWESOME movie, all the footage looks so beautiful and so thrilling. Really cannot wait to see it - only a few months left.

Here's the new extended TV spot for Mike Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, on YouTube:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by American filmmaker Michael Dougherty, director of Trick 'r Treat and Krampus previously, and screenwriter on the early X-Men movies. The screenplay is written by Max Borenstein, Zach Shields, and Michael Dougherty. Warner Bros will release Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters everywhere starting May 31st this summer. Looking good? Excited to see this?