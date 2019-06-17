Another Concert Doc: Trailer for 'The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018'

"I will always love you…!" Trafalgar Releasing has released an official trailer for the concert documentary called The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018: Live in Hyde Park. This was originally filmed during their big "Anniversary 1978-2018" concert performance Live at London's Hyde Park in July of 2018. English rock band The Cure celebrated their 40 years together with a massive concert, and if you're a fan and missed it all, don't worry they're showing it on the big screen this summer (all over again) - coming up next month. In theaters worldwide! No matter where you live, you can (probably) catch this. The doc is made by filmmaker Tim Pope, who has been collaborating with The Cure for decades, and features plenty of sweeping crane shots and close-ups on the classic rock bland, even a few fish-eye on-stage shots to pull you straight into the experience. This is pretty much just a concert doc and nothing more, but it looks like a great show anyway.

Here's the official trailer for Tim Pope's doc The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018, direct from YouTube:

The Cure, acknowledged as one of the world’s greatest live bands, take the stage on a perfect July evening in London’s Hyde Park 2018 to deliver a set of songs celebrating four decades of music making. The ensuing film "Anniversary 1978-2018", directed by long-time collaborator Tim Pope, captures them in glorious 4K video. The 5.1 audio mix by Robert Smith and Paul Corkett complements and completes this fabulously immersive cinematic experience. From Lovesong to Lullaby, from Boys Don’t Cry to Burn, from Fascination Street to Friday I’m in Love, Robert Smith and his extraordinary band – Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell and Reeves Gabrels – take us on a magical trip through time. The Cure - Live in Hyde Park is directed by filmmaker Tim Pope, director of The Cure in Orange, plus numerous other music videos and concert videos over the years. Trafalgar Releasing will debut The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018 in theaters worldwide starting July 11th. For info + theaters, visit the film's official website. Any big fans?