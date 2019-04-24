Another Freaky Horror Anthology - 'Nightmare Cinema' Official Trailer

"What are we going to do?" "Fight the damn devil!" Cinelou + Cranked Up Films + Good Deed Ent. present a brand new horror anthology feature containing five horrifying short films made by a handful of excellent filmmakers. Nightmare Cinema has a character called "the Projectionist", played by Mickey Rourke, who "preys upon souls" who go to his abandoned cinema "with his collection of disturbing films." Featuring five different segments: The Thing in the Woods directed by Alejandro Brugués, Mirari directed by Joe Dante, Mashit directed by Ryûhei Kitamura, This Way to Egress directed by David Slade, and Dead (along with The Projectionist framing) directed by Mick Garris. The ensemble cast also includes Annabeth Gish, Elizabeth Reaser, Maurice Bernard, Richard Chamberlain, Sarah Elizabeth Withers, and Zarah Mahler. This looks pretty gnarly and brutal, a must see for any and all horror fans out there. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for horror anthology film Nightmare Cinema, direct from YouTube:

In this twisted horror anthology, five strangers are drawn to an abandoned theater and forced to watch their deepest and darkest fears play out before them. Lurking in the shadows is the Projectionist, who preys upon their souls with his collection of disturbing films. As each new reel spins its sinister tale, the characters find frightening parallels to their own lives. Nightmare Cinema features segments directed by: Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead), Joe Dante (The Howling), Ryûhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train), David Slade (30 Days of Night), Mick Garris (Sleepwalkers, The Stand). With screenplays written by Mick Garris, Alejandro Brugués, Richard Christian Matheson, Sandra Becerril, David Slade & Lawrence C. Connolly. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and also played at Sitges, Strasbourg, Toronto After Dark, and Monster Fest as well. Good Deed Entertainment will release Nightmare Cinema in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 21st coming up this summer. Who's excited for this?