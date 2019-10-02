Another Fun Japanese Trailer for Animated 'Lupin III: The First' Movie

Toho Animation released a second trailer for the Japanese CG animated feature based on the manga series Lupin The Third, official titled Lupin III: The First. Opening in Japan this December. It's the very first time they've ever turned Lupin into a 3D CG animated character (after numerous other anime movies before it - including one earlier this year). We featured another trailer for this movie during the summer, but this second trailer is the best one yet. The original Lupin creator, Kazuhiko Katō (aka "Monkey Punch"), passed away earlier this year but he saw the work in progress on this and stated: "it looks like this Lupin will come packed with new sensations, and I'm getting excited just thinking about how the film will turn out." Yep! The more we see from this, the better it looks. I can't help admitting that I'm crazy curious. It's a bit cheesy, sure, but it all looks like so much ingenious fun, plus the quality of the animation is on a whole other level.

Here's the second Japanese trailer for Takashi Yamazaki's Lupin III: The First, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Yamazaki's Lupin III: The First here, to see more footage.

40 years from the timeless masterpiece "Calyostro Castle", a new Lupine visit by nobody has ever seen. Lupin III: The First is both written and directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, of many other films including Juvenile, Returner, Always - Sunset on Third Street, Ballad, Space Battleship Yamato, Friends: Naki on the Monster Island, The Fighter Pilot, Stand by Me Doraemon, Parasyte: Part 1 & 2, Fueled: The Man They Called 'Pirate', Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura, and Dragon Quest: Your Story previously. Based on the manga series Lupin the IIIrd, originally created by "Monkey Punch" and published ever since 1967. This new Lupin III: The First movie will first open in Japan on December 6th this year. No other international release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone curious about it? Thoughts?