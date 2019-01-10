Another International Trailer for 'Arctic' Film Starring Mads Mikkelsen

"We'll take a better way." Umbrella Entertainment + SBS have released another official international trailer (from Australia) for the survival thriller Arctic, the feature debut of filmmaker Joe Penna. We featured the first trailer for this just a week ago, and this new one has a few shots of extra footage. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and it's one of the best survival movies I've ever seen. I saw this at Cannes (read my review) and really loved it, and even though there have been plenty of terrific survival films over the years, this landed on the top of my list as one of the best. Mads Mikkelsen stars as the survivor of a plane crash in the arctic. The film also features Maria Thelma Smáradóttir as a helpless young woman he tries to save. This was filmed mostly in Iceland, and features a really wonderful score by composer Joe Trapanese. Both trailers are damn good, with minimal dialogue focusing on Mads' incredible performance.

Here's the other new international trailer for Joe Penna's Arctic, found directly on YouTube:

You can also watch the official US trailer for Joe Penna's Arctic here, to see even more footage.

From our review: "Despite familiar survival aspects, Arctic is an excellent and riveting film… It's not easy to make a survival film that is entirely believable and realistic. But [this] pulls that off… all the way through."

A man (Mads Mikkelsen) stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive. Arctic is directed by Brazil-born filmmaker Joe Penna, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is co-written by Joe Penna & Ryan Morrison. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Midnight section, and also played at the Melbourne, Deauville, Helsinki, Busan, and Adelaid Film Festivals. Bleecker Street will open Penna's Arctic in select US theaters starting February 1st, 2019 next month. First impression? Who's in already?