Another International Trailer for Luc Besson's New Action Film 'Anna'

"What do you want most in the world?" EuropaCorp has debuted a new full-length French trailer for Anna, the latest action film written & directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson (of The Professional, The Fifth Element, Lucy, and Valerian). The film is opening in US theaters later this week - in case anyone is still excited to see it. The first trailers (with an international teaser) dropped back in April. Russian supermodel Sasha Luss, making her acting debut, stars as Anna. "Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared assassins." The cast includes Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, Luke Evans, Lera Abova, Alexander Petrov, & Anna Krippa. I'm sure the action in this will be cool, but I'm not sure about the rest of it. Impressive cast at least.

Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins. An electrifying thrill ride unfolding with propulsive energy, startling twists and breathtaking action, Anna introduces Sasha Luss in the title role. Anna is both written and directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson, of La Femme Nikita, Léon, The Fifth Element, Angel-A, Adèle Blanc-Sec, The Lady, Lucy, and Valerian most recently. Featuring music by Éric Serra. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals or otherwise. EuropaCorp will release Luc Besson's Anna in theaters everywhere starting June 21st later this month. Anyone planning to go see this? Might be cool?