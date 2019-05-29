Another Killer Shark Movie: First Trailer for '47 Meters Down: Uncaged'

"We're going to die down here!" ESMP has debuted an official trailer for the angry shark horror movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, a sequel to the other cheesy killer shark movie 47 Meters Down from 2017. As a reminder for Americans, 47 meters is equal to roughly 154 feet (underwater). And while they did try the title 48 Meters Down for this sequel, they changed it to Uncaged. "The film will tell the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean." This shark movie stars Brec Bassinger, John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Sistine Stallone, and Khylin Rhambo. We posted an early teaser for this last year, but this is the first real teaser.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Johannes Roberts' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, from BD's YouTube:

Four teen girls on a backpacking trip go diving in a ruined underwater city and quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. Formerly know as 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter or 48 Meters Down. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is again directed by English filmmaker Johannes Roberts, director of the first movie 47 Meters Down, as well as Sanitarium, Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, The Expelled, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, and The Strangers: Prey at Night previously. The script is written by Ernest Riera and Johannes Roberts. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures will release Roberts' 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in theaters everywhere starting August 16th later this summer. First impression? Anyone excited for this?