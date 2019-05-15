Another New Red Band Trailer for Jim Jarmusch's 'The Dead Don't Die'

"Slow down a second, please." Focus Features has released a second trailer for Jim Jarmusch's film The Dead Don't Die, his zombie thriller social commentary that just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last night. This new red band trailer shows some of the zombie kills and reminds us to "kill the head" if you want to survive a zombie apocalypse. Described as a "hilarious" zombie comedy about a small town that becomes overrun by the undead. The humongous ensemble cast includes Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Austin Butler, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Rosie Perez, RZA, Caleb Landry Jones, Carol Kane, with Tom Waits and Danny Glover. And also Iggy Pop as a zombie. This deadpan comedy received mixed reviews out of Cannes, since the film is more of Jarmusch's angry take on how messed up the world is, and isn't as much of a zombie film as this trailer portrays it. Still worth a look.

Here's the new red band trailer for Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, direct from YouTube:

The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled! The Dead Don't Die stars Driver and Murray as local cops who must spring into action when a zombie outbreak begins affecting the town's citizens. The Dead Don't Die is both written and directed by acclaimed American indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, director of many great films including Stranger Than Paradise, Down by Law, Mystery Train, Night on Earth, Dead Man, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Coffee and Cigarettes, Broken Flowers, The Limits of Control, Only Lovers Left Alive, and Paterson previously. This is expected to premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer, but this hasn't been announced yet. Focus Features will release Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die in select theaters starting on June 14th coming up soon this summer.