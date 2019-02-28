Another Official Trailer for Emilio Estevez's Library Drama 'The Public'

"They're not coming out of there unless we make them." Universal has released a new official trailer for the indie drama The Public, the latest film written & directed by Emilio Estevez. This played at the Toronto Film Festival and is finally getting a release in April, even though the first trailer debuted more than a year ago. The title is a reference to a public library in Cincinnati. When an Arctic cold freezes the city, a group of homeless people decide to hold an "occupy" movement and camp out in the library. On top of writing and directing, Estevez also stars as one of the managers. The ensemble cast features Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Gabrielle Union, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jeffrey Wright, Ki Hong Lee, Richard T. Jones, and Jacob Vargas. From the early festival reviews, I've heard this is a very moving, captivating film about modern society, and people we often don't think much about.

Here's the newest trailer (+ official poster) for Emilio Estevez's The Public, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first promo trailer for Estevez's The Public from last year here, to see more.

An unusually bitter Arctic blast has made its way to downtown Cincinnati, OH and the front doors of the public library where the action of the film takes place. The story revolves around the library patrons, many of whom are homeless, mentally ill and marginalized, as well as an exhausted and overwhelmed staff of librarians who often build emotional connections and a sense of obligation to care for those regular patrons. At odds with library officials over how to handle the extreme weather event, the Patrons turn the building into a homeless shelter for the night by staging an "Occupy" sit in. What begins as an act of civil disobedience becomes a stand off with police and a rush-to-judgment media constantly speculating about what's really happening. This David versus Goliath story tackles some of our nation's most challenging issues, homelessness and mental illness and sets the drama inside one of the last bastions of democracy-in-action: your public library. The Public is both written and directed by actor/filmmaker Emilio Estevez, who previously directed the films Wisdom, Men at Work, The War at Home, Bobby, and The Way. This premiered at the Santa Barbara and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Universal will finally release Estevez's The Public in select theaters starting April 5th coming up this spring. Who's interested?