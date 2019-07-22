Another Quick Trailer for John Crowley's Adaptation of 'The Goldfinch'

"I'm so glad you came back to us…" Warner Bros has debuted a new 60-second "first look" trailer for The Goldfinch, adapted from the bestselling / award-winning novel also titled The Goldfinch written by Donna Tartt. Directed by Irish filmmaker John Crowley, who last made the film Brooklyn, this is set mostly in New York City and follows a boy whose life is changed when his mother is killed in a bombing at The Met. He survives and takes a painting, holding onto it as the most important thing to him. Ansel Elgort stars as Theo, with Oakes Fegley playing the younger version, and an impressive ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard, Ashleigh Cummings, Luke Wilson, Aneurin Barnard, Luke Kleintank, Peter Jacobson, Willa Fitzgerald, Denis O'Hare, and Jeffrey Wright. I'll admit I think this looks fantastic. I've got a good feeling so far, mostly because Crowley is a very talented filmmaker.

Here's the new "HBO First Look" trailer for John Crowley's The Goldfinch, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for John Crowley's The Goldfinch here, to see even more footage.

Theodore "Theo" Decker (Ansel Elgort) was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day… a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch. The Goldfinch is directed by acclaimed Irish filmmaker John Crowley, director of the films Intermission, Boy A, Is Anybody There?, Closed Circuit, and Brooklyn previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Straughan, adapted from Donna Tartt's bestselling novel of the same name. Warner Bros + Amazon Studios will release Crowley's The Goldfinch in theaters everywhere starting on September 13th in the fall.