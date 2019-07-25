Another Rock Doc - 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Trailer

"She was the first female rock 'n roll star." Greenwich Entertainment & 1091 Media have released an official trailer for the documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The biopic rock doc film is the latest from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman (The Times of Harvey Milk, The Celluloid Closet, Common Threads: Story from the Quilt, plus Howl and Lovelace), who use deep-cut archival footage, as well as Ronstadt's own astute recollections, to celebrate an artist whose desire to do justice to the songs that touched her soul made generations of fans fall in love with her - and with the sound of her voice. With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties, and played for decades eventually earning a place inside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Official trailer for Epstein & Friedman's doc Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, on YouTube:

With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960s folk rock music scene in her early twenties. Lead singer of the Stone Poneys, Ronstadt eventually branched out to begin her decades long career as a solo artist, touring the world selling out stadiums and, at one point, setting the record as the highest paid female artist in rock. Most remarkable to this day is her interest in and willingness to jump into new and challenging styles of music, including opera, jazz, and Mexican folk, excelling fantastically with each. Ronstadt has also been an outspoken political advocate for causes such as same-sex marriage and the inhumane treatment of immigrants, never shying away from fighting for what she believes both on & off the stage. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice is directed by award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, both of the docos Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt, Where Are We? Our Trip Through America, The Celluloid Closet, Paragraph 175, and State of Pride previously. Greenwich will release this Linda Ronstadt doc in theaters September 6th.