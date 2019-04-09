Another Trailer for Olivia Wilde's Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Booksmart'

"We haven't done anything, we haven't broken any rules!" Annapurna Pics has released an additional green band trailer for the high school comedy Booksmart, the feature directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde. The first red band trailer debuted last month when the film premiered to massive praise at the SXSW Film Festival. We still expect more trailers, but this has a bit of extra footage to keep this on your radar. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls decide to try to cram four years of fun into one night. Also stars Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis. Everyone has been totally raving about this! Get ready.

Here's the alternate green band trailer for Olivia Wilde's Booksmart, direct from Annapurna's YouTube:

You can still watch the original red band trailer for Olivia Wilde's Booksmart here, to see a bit more footage.

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation. Booksmart is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Katie Silberman (Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic). Produced by Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Katie Silberman, and Megan Ellison for Annapurna. This just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Annapurna will open Wilde's Booksmart in theaters everywhere starting May 24th this summer.