MOVIE TRAILERS

Anthony Anderson in Trailer for Chicago Coming-of-Age Drama 'Beats'

by
May 15, 2019
Source: YouTube

Beats Trailer

"He's a machine the makes a beat-a-minute!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled Beats, from director Chris Robinson (ATL). Not to be confused with the British film also titled Beats, this one is set in Chicago and tells the story of a young, talented musician. Beats is a coming-of-age story about a reclusive teenage musical prodigy, played by Khalil Everage, who befriends his school's security guard. They start making music together and try to break into the city's music scene. The main cast includes Anthony Anderson, Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Dreezy, and Dave East, plus Paul Walter Hauser. Well this looks pretty damn good, might be worth a watch. Even just for the music alone.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Robinson's Beats, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Beats Poster

In this coming-of-age drama, a reclusive teenage musical prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard (Anthony Anderson). United by their mutual love of hip hop, they try to free each other from the demons of their past and break into the city's music scene. Beats is directed by American filmmaker / videographer Chris Robinson, director of the film ATL previously, as well as numerous award-winning music videos and commercials, too. The screenplay is written by Miles Orion Feldsott. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Robinson's Beats streaming exclusively starting June 19th coming up next month. Who wants to see this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net