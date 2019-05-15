Anthony Anderson in Trailer for Chicago Coming-of-Age Drama 'Beats'

"He's a machine the makes a beat-a-minute!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled Beats, from director Chris Robinson (ATL). Not to be confused with the British film also titled Beats, this one is set in Chicago and tells the story of a young, talented musician. Beats is a coming-of-age story about a reclusive teenage musical prodigy, played by Khalil Everage, who befriends his school's security guard. They start making music together and try to break into the city's music scene. The main cast includes Anthony Anderson, Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Dreezy, and Dave East, plus Paul Walter Hauser. Well this looks pretty damn good, might be worth a watch. Even just for the music alone.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Robinson's Beats, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In this coming-of-age drama, a reclusive teenage musical prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard (Anthony Anderson). United by their mutual love of hip hop, they try to free each other from the demons of their past and break into the city's music scene. Beats is directed by American filmmaker / videographer Chris Robinson, director of the film ATL previously, as well as numerous award-winning music videos and commercials, too. The screenplay is written by Miles Orion Feldsott. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Robinson's Beats streaming exclusively starting June 19th coming up next month. Who wants to see this?