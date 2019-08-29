Anthony Hopkins & Jonathan Pryce in First Trailer for 'The Two Popes'

"You know the hardest thing is to listen…" Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the film The Two Popes, not to be confused with the TV series "The New Pope" (or "The Young Pope"). This is a fictionalized version of the story of the latest pope to leave before this latest one. Behind Vatican walls, the traditionalist Pope Benedict and the reformist future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. Jonathan Pryce plays Cardinal Bergoglio, who requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict, played by Anthony Hopkins. Also starring Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole, Thomas D Williams, Federico Torre, and Pablo Trimarchi. This looks way better than I was expecting, but then again this is Fernando Meirelles and I've enjoyed pretty much every single film he has made so far. It's premiering at the Toronto Film Festival before landing on Netflix in December this year. Check it out below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes, from Netflix's YouTube:

An intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world. The Two Popes is directed by talented Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, director of the films The Nutty Boy 2, Domésticas, City of God, The Constant Gardener, Blindness, and 360 previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony McCarten. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Netflix will release Meirelles' The Two Popes in select theaters starting November 27th, then streaming on December 20th this fall.