Antonio de la Torre in First Trailer for Spanish Drama 'The Candidate'

"Do you really consider yourself a normal citizen?" Signature Ent. has debuted an official UK trailer for a political drama titled The Candidate, originally titled The Realm or also El Reino. This Spanish dramatic thriller is about a politician whose high-class lifestyle is based on nefarious and illegal business threatens to break his entire party after a newspaper exposes the truth to the public. Antonio de la Torre stars as an influential regional vice-secretary "who had everything in his favor to take the leap into national politics", until he gets caught up in a scandal that changes everything. Also starring Mónica López, José María Pou, Bárbara Lennie, Nacho Fresneda, Ana Wagener, Luis Zahera, Francisco Reyes, and María de Nati. This premiered at the Toronto & San Sebastian Film Festivals last year, and is getting a UK release this summer but nothing in the US yet. Looks damn good. Perhaps a story real-life politicians should heed.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ original poster) for Rodrigo Sorogoyen's The Candidate, from YouTube:

The Candidate is an award-winning, highly tense thriller about a corrupt politician from the producers of The Secret in their Eyes and Dogman. Manuel (Antonio de la Torre), an influential regional vice-secretary who had everything in his favour to take the leap into national politics, becomes trapped in a struggle for survival after a leak involves him in a corruption scandal. The Candidate, also known as The Realm or El Reino in Spanish, is directed by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, of the films 8 Dates, Stockholm, and May God Save Us previously. The screenplay is written by Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and already opened in Spain last September. Signature Ent. will release The Candidate in UK cinemas starting August 2nd, but there is still no US release set yet.