Anya Taylor-Joy & Mia Goth in Teaser for 'Emma' from Jane Austen

"In this time of man's great innocence…" Focus Features has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Emma, a new adaptation of the classic Jane Austen comedic book about happiness, love and romance. The novel was adapted once before in 1996 into Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow; and was re-interpreted into films like Clueless and Aisha previously. This time around Anya Taylor-Joy plays Emma Woodhouse, the precocious young woman who plays matchmaker for her friends. The film's full ensemble cast includes Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, and Connor Swindells. The film seems to be picking up where The Favourite left off, riffing on the old times, mocking all the absurdity of the way things used to be.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Autumn de Wilde's Emma, direct from Focus Features' YouTube:

Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new feature film adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the great pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along. Emma is directed by American filmmaker Autumn de Wilde, making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Eleanor Catton, adapted from Jane Austen's classic novel of the same name. Produced by Tim Bevan, Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Eric Fellner. Focus Features will release de Wilde's Emma in select theaters starting February 21st, 2020 early next year. First impression? Curious?